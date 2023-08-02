The partnership between Telefónica Tech and F5 launches Web Application Defense, a new application security and protection service for enterprise customers. The service is SaaS-based and deployed on F5’s Distributed Cloud Platform. The solution will allow Telefónica Tech’s enterprise customers to detect threats e vulnerability in real time. By combining massive telemetry collection with programmable rules, advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning. In particular, the managed service can protect business applications from a single dashboard, wherever they are deployed: on-premises, across multiple clouds or at the edge.

The new Web Application Defense service

WAD is further reinforced by the support of Telefónica’s Security Operations Center (SOC) team that monitors enterprise customers’ cloud environments 24/7, 365 days a year. This support includes triage of high-severity issues, alert analysis, and recovery recommendations. The solution currently includes F5’s industry-leading Web App Firewall (WAF), Bot Defense, API Security, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) mitigation capabilities.

A pioneering partnership

Juan Campillo, director of Cybersecurity product marketing di Telefónica Tech

Partnering with F5 allows us to offer a state-of-the-art managed services solution. It can detect and block attempts to exploit application vulnerabilities. In particular, theimplementation of the WAD on the F5 Distributed Cloud Platform will add speed to the security layer. While ensuring our enterprise customers have the flexibility to deploy, secure and manage applications in a multi-cloud environment. Wherever it’s needed: in the data center, across hybrid or multiple cloud deployments. Additionally, the managed services approach represents a significant boost for organizations that lack the resources and expertise to address today’s cybersecurity challenges.

Web Application Defense, security and application protection

Mariana Agache, VP for SP Managed Services di F5 We are pleased to announce the launch of the managed WAD service with Telefónica Tech. Our partnership goes beyond simply offering a technology platform and we will continue to support Telefónica with enablement and go-to-market activities both in EMEA that beyond. As always, our common goal is to ensure continuous innovation and safe, world-class services for all our customers.