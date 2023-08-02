Home » Udinese Market – Di Marzio: “A player arrives from the Old Lady”
World

Udinese Market – Di Marzio: “A player arrives from the Old Lady”

by admin
Udinese Market – Di Marzio: “A player arrives from the Old Lady”

The expert transfer market journalist announces a really interesting closing deal. A new player is about to arrive in Friuli

Marley Ake seems to be very close to the Friuli Venezia Giulia club. This was announced by the most important transfer market expert journalist in our country: Gianluca DiMarzio. Here are the words: “After the experience at Digione, Marley Ake prepares to leave again Juventus borrowed. The striker is close to a loan move toUdinese”. Apparently the negotiation seems to be closing and the official green light could arrive in the next few hours. The transfer should end with the loan formula, with the possibility for the striker born in 2001 to show off even at the highest levels of the third series of our football. The Frenchman is experiencing a gradual growth process as he played well last season 14 games with Dijon in the French second league and placed three goals on the scoresheet. A good booty that hopefully will continue to improve if he were to become a new striker in Udine’s black and white formation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming and outgoing market. Here is Samardzic’s replacement <<

August 2 – 09:11

