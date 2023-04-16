“Living well in Germany – What is important to us”

Chancellor Merkel and Economics Minister Gabriel gave the official “starting signal” for the dialogue in Berlin.

The Federal Government wants to identify standards for the quality of life in all its facets, in order to orientate itself even more specifically towards what is important to the citizens of Germany. All federal ministries as well as the press and information office of the federal government are involved in the government strategy.

In order to reach as many people as possible, the federal government is therefore relying on the support of clubs and foundations, churches and social organizations, business associations and trade unions – and on committed citizens. They are the hosts who invite people to the individual Citizens’ Dialogues and take charge of the organization and implementation of the events.

In Berlin, three dedicated hosts have the opportunity to talk to the Federal Chancellor and Federal Minister Gabriel: Tom Beyer (member of the Federal Students’ Conference), Dennis Radtke (Mining, Chemical and Energy Industrial Union) and Ulrich Aengenvoort (German VHS Association). At the start of the government strategy, they discussed the quality of life in Germany in front of other multipliers in Berlin. The panel will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Christoph M. Schmidt, who is providing scientific advice to the federal government along with five other colleagues, completes this.

All citizens are invited to actively participate in the coming weeks and months – in one of the citizen dialogues on site and online.

On the website www.gut-leben-in-deutschland.de you can submit your answers to the two key questions: What is important to you personally in life? In your opinion, what is the quality of life in Germany?

Furthermore, users will find an overview of the citizen dialogues that take place throughout Germany. 100 of the events are personally attended and accompanied by employees of the federal government.

In the second half of 2015, public dialogues will then take place with the Federal Chancellor and the ministers, which will be organized and carried out by the respective departments.

The results of all citizen dialogues are evaluated with the support of independent scientists. The knowledge gained results in indicators for quality of life, which the Federal Government will use as a guide in the future. A report will provide information on the status and development of quality of life in Germany. With an action plan, the federal government will take concrete measures to further improve the quality of life.