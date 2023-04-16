Marcela Tinayre will host Controversy at the bar: “I wanted to do a program with men”

A few weeks ago, Marcela Tinayre announced that she will be the new host of the program controversy in the bar. However, this Saturday she shared the news on her social networks and her closest colleagues and friends congratulated her.

After more than half a century on the air, América TV will relaunch the program and put a woman in the lead for the first time. The information was first released by Marina Calabró in her show column on the program Lanata Without Filter by Radio Miter and then by Tinayre herself through an interview for show partners.

In the note, Rodrigo Lussich and Adrián Pallares explained that at that time Juana Viale’s mother had made a pilot for the program together with Fernando Burlando, Martín Salwe, Andrea Rincón, Gabriel Schultz and Flavio Mendoza (as an guest).

“I really wanted to do a program with men. He had proposed it to Martín Kweller and well, suddenly this came up. Martín called me, Gustavo (Sofovich) called me and you saw when you probe and call three or four producer bosses and ask: ‘Hey, how do you see me? ‘Fantastic,’ they told me, so I’m delighted with life,’ Marcela expressed at the time of her.

And at the end he added: “I feel enlarged like a cookie in a glass of water. I thought I liked it, I really liked it. And hopefully people will like it too.”

Until now, the exact date on which the program will begin or who else will integrate it is not known. According to Calabró, the premiere is scheduled for the month of May.

For now, Marcela refloated the information on her social networks and this Saturday she shared a story by Nahuel Saa (@lacritiok) and in the description she wrote: “Let’s go with everything.” Adrián Pallares, Fernanda Callejón, María Florencia Arietto, among other celebrities and followers, congratulated Mirthe Legrand’s daughter and wished her success in this new beginning.

