Living with PCO Syndrome: What I am doing to improve my quality of life

When I was diagnosed with PCO syndrome, I was overwhelmed. Without any information, the doctor fobbed me off with a pill recommendation and the words “Come back if you want to get pregnant”. PCOS is so much more than infertility.

I became aware that something was wrong with my body when I suffered from amenorrhea for 8 months, suddenly got acne and increased hair growth on my face and body. I often felt tired, couldn’t sleep at night, and had more and more anxiety attacks. Bouts of food cravings were also not uncommon. Polycystic ovary syndrome – one disease, many causes After my diagnosis, I started my own research due to the lack of information from my doctor. At first I was overwhelmed by the wealth of information. Despite this, I managed to find out the various causes of the syndrome. PCO syndrome is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women of childbearing age. It is caused by an excess of androgens, often also by estrogen dominance and an associated lack of progesterone. Symptoms include menstrual cycle disorders, weight fluctuations, acne and hirsutism.

The frequent lack of ovulation can lead to a build-up of cyst-like follicles on the ovaries, which is what gives the condition its name.

One of the most common causes is insulin resistance. The androgen excess makes the cells less sensitive to insulin; the blood sugar level is not regulated as a result and continues to rise after eating.

Silent inflammation in the body can also cause PCO symptoms. These can be triggered by food intolerance and a disturbed intestinal flora.

Adrenal gland-induced PCOS is also possible. Here, the symptoms are caused by constant acute stress, which disrupts cortisol production and causes androgens to rise. Health risks of untreated PCO syndrome If polycystic ovary syndrome is not treated adequately, it can result in a whole range of health complications. If insulin resistance goes unnoticed for a long time, there is a risk that type 2 diabetes mellitus will develop.

A non-alcoholic fatty liver can also develop from this. There is also a risk of obstructive sleep apnea.

A long-term excess of androgens increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Also are

Women with PCOS more prone to calcification of the coronary arterieswhich may indicate subclinical atherosclerosis.

Due to the increased estrogen level, there is also the possibility of getting endometriosis or even developing endometrial carcinoma.

Due to the frequent lack of ovulation, many sufferers have problems getting pregnant. However, the right treatment can help.