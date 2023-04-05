My way. My Health.: Living with PCO Syndrome: What I am doing to improve my quality of life
When I was diagnosed with PCO syndrome, I was overwhelmed. Without any information, the doctor fobbed me off with a pill recommendation and the words “Come back if you want to get pregnant”. PCOS is so much more than infertility.
I became aware that something was wrong with my body when I suffered from amenorrhea for 8 months, suddenly got acne and increased hair growth on my face and body. I often felt tired, couldn’t sleep at night, and had more and more anxiety attacks. Bouts of food cravings were also not uncommon.
Polycystic ovary syndrome – one disease, many causes
After my diagnosis, I started my own research due to the lack of information from my doctor. At first I was overwhelmed by the wealth of information. Despite this, I managed to find out the various causes of the syndrome.
- PCO syndrome is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women of childbearing age. It is caused by an excess of androgens, often also by estrogen dominance and an associated lack of progesterone. Symptoms include menstrual cycle disorders, weight fluctuations, acne and hirsutism.
- The frequent lack of ovulation can lead to a build-up of cyst-like follicles on the ovaries, which is what gives the condition its name.
- One of the most common causes is insulin resistance. The androgen excess makes the cells less sensitive to insulin; the blood sugar level is not regulated as a result and continues to rise after eating.
- Silent inflammation in the body can also cause PCO symptoms. These can be triggered by food intolerance and a disturbed intestinal flora.
- Adrenal gland-induced PCOS is also possible. Here, the symptoms are caused by constant acute stress, which disrupts cortisol production and causes androgens to rise.
Health risks of untreated PCO syndrome
If polycystic ovary syndrome is not treated adequately, it can result in a whole range of health complications.
-
If insulin resistance goes unnoticed for a long time, there is a risk that type 2 diabetes mellitus will develop.
A non-alcoholic fatty liver can also develop from this. There is also a risk of obstructive sleep apnea.
-
A long-term excess of androgens increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. Also are
Women with PCOS more prone to calcification of the coronary arterieswhich may indicate subclinical atherosclerosis.
- Due to the increased estrogen level, there is also the possibility of getting endometriosis or even developing endometrial carcinoma.
- Due to the frequent lack of ovulation, many sufferers have problems getting pregnant. However, the right treatment can help.
This is how I keep my PCO symptoms at bay
In endocrinology, the PCO syndrome is often treated with the contraceptive pill, metformin or spironolactone. The drugs are often successful, but they only relieve the symptoms superficially and do not get to the root of the problem.
In the spirit of longevity, I decided to control the symptoms through lifestyle adjustments to minimize long-term risks of the condition:
- Eat regularly: In order to keep my blood sugar level constant, it is important to eat something every three to five hours. Breakfast is particularly important, because if you skip it, cortisol production will increase in the morning.
- Balanced Meals: To prevent a sharp rise in blood sugar, the meal should be high in protein and healthy fats. The carbohydrate content should be lower. Industrial sugar should be avoided for the most part.
- Rely on long-chain, high-fiber carbohydrates: A complete renunciation of carbohydrates is not necessary with PCOS. Smaller amounts of brown rice, quinoa, sweet potatoes, and whole-wheat pasta paired with proteins and fats are perfectly fine.
- Eat lots of vegetables and fruits: In order to absorb all vitamins and minerals, it is important to integrate a variety of different types of fruit and vegetables into the diet. Fruit should always be eaten in combination with nuts or other protein-rich foods.
- Herbal teas and spices: Spearmint tea has been shown to have an antiandrogenic effect. Green tea can have a positive effect on blood sugar levels thanks to the L-theanine it contains. Cinnamon is also able to regulate blood sugar levels.
-
Dietary supplements: Certain dietary supplements can help regulate symptoms. Vitamin D helps with fatigue and cortisol production,
Ashwagandha
can help reduce stress and
Inositol
is often used for its blood sugar-regulating effect.
- Movement: Regular exercise helps reduce stress and improve metabolism. It is important to find a sport that is fun and can be practiced sustainably.
- Meditation: Finding ways to reduce stress is important with PCOS. Daily meditation and yoga sessions relax the nervous system and have helped me reduce my stress levels.
The above points can help regulate symptoms in the long term and significantly reduce the risks of other diseases. It should always be held in consultation with the doctor treating you, especially if the measures are not sufficient to restore the desired quality of life.
