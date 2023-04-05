Home Business Sally’s world: influencer makes double-digit million sales
Business

by admin
Saliha Özcan became known as “Sally” above all with videos about baking. Today the 34-year-old is the boss of a million dollar empire.
picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Gerald Matzka

Saliha Özcan became famous with back videos on Youtube. Her channel “Sally’s World” now has more than two million followers.

In addition, Özcan is one of the first creators who have also distinguished themselves as clever business people: Today, the 34-year-old owns several companies that are said to generate sales in the double-digit millions.

Saliha Özcan and her husband also have ambitious plans for the future.

Bibis Beauty Palace, Pamela Reif or Rezo – they all have more than just a large number of followers in common. Like many others, the people behind the accounts eventually started bringing their own products onto the market – with success. Fitness influencer Pamela Reif alone made more than three million euros in profit in 2021 with her food brand “Naturally Pam”.

This is made possible above all by the numerous followers of the influencers. No other distribution channel is as effective as our own channels on YouTube, Instagram & Co., where millions of loyal fans cavort every day.

One who plays in a league with Pamela Reif and Co. is Saliha Özcan – the queen of influencer entrepreneurs. No other German influencer is as successful in business as she is.

