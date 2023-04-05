Stanija Dobrojević, unfortunately for many men, maybe even women, is not in the Cooperative, but she follows what is happening, so she revealed her opinion on the events.

She thinks all the best about Mark, but she is still not ready to reveal the details of their relationship and breakup, but that’s why she commented on the popular love triangle, Zvezdan Slavnić, Ana Ćurčić and Anđela Đuričićfor which he has been in the White House for two months now.

“Sometimes Zvezdan is normal, sometimes Anđela. Anđela doesn’t give a shit and has her own attitude. My personal opinion is that there is nothing to that relationship when they get out. No matter how much she fell in love, she should have made sure that relationships didn’t work when they were on prime time TV. My opinion is that he doesn’t love her at all, however, until Ana came in, everyone was with her and defended her“, believes Stanija, who treated herself to a new car for her birthday.



When it comes to Ana Ćurčić, the cheated and unmarried ex-wife of Zvezdan Slavnić, Stanija believes that she still has feelings for him, which many people have been talking about in the White House in recent days.

“I think she would reconcile with him, she loves him. Ana is fighting with herself, and Ana loves her godfather the most and defends her“, said Stanija Dobrojević in the show “Pitam za druga” on Red TV.

