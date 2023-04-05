Home World Stanija about Zvezdan Angela and Anna in the Cooperative | Entertainment
World

Stanija about Zvezdan Angela and Anna in the Cooperative | Entertainment

by admin
Stanija about Zvezdan Angela and Anna in the Cooperative | Entertainment

Stanija Dobrojević, unfortunately for many men, maybe even women, is not in the Cooperative, but she follows what is happening, so she revealed her opinion on the events.

Izvor: RED TV/screenshot

She thinks all the best about Mark, but she is still not ready to reveal the details of their relationship and breakup, but that’s why she commented on the popular love triangle, Zvezdan Slavnić, Ana Ćurčić and Anđela Đuričićfor which he has been in the White House for two months now.

“Sometimes Zvezdan is normal, sometimes Anđela. Anđela doesn’t give a shit and has her own attitude. My personal opinion is that there is nothing to that relationship when they get out. No matter how much she fell in love, she should have made sure that relationships didn’t work when they were on prime time TV. My opinion is that he doesn’t love her at all, however, until Ana came in, everyone was with her and defended her“, believes Stanija, who treated herself to a new car for her birthday.

When it comes to Ana Ćurčić, the cheated and unmarried ex-wife of Zvezdan Slavnić, Stanija believes that she still has feelings for him, which many people have been talking about in the White House in recent days.

See also  The preliminary results of the German Bundestag election are released, and the Social Democratic Party obtains a majority of seats-West China (Shaanxi News)

I think she would reconcile with him, she loves him. Ana is fighting with herself, and Ana loves her godfather the most and defends her“, said Stanija Dobrojević in the show “Pitam za druga” on Red TV.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

bayern relegated from the cup | Sport

What is written in the indictment against Donald...

another winter day today with rain and snowfall...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 05 April...

Lionel Messi salary 400 million euros in Saudi...

Syria, Isis leader responsible for attacks in Europe...

France raises the age limit to become an...

Half past eight, they arrest Trump? Gruber and...

Baldanzi, the ‘child’ who supports Milan wants to...

U.S. Allies Demand Russia Release Gershkovich – WSJ

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy