Four Alleged Traffickers Found Dead in Rio de Janeiro Shooting Incident

Rio de Janeiro Police Discover Bodies of Alleged Traffickers involved in the Shooting of Doctors

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – The Brazilian Police have recovered the lifeless bodies of four suspected traffickers who are believed to have played a role in the shooting of three doctors in Rio de Janeiro, according to official sources. The bodies were found yesterday morning inside two different vehicles located in various parts of the city, as reported by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities suspect that the three doctors, who had traveled from São Paulo to attend an international orthopedic congress, were mistakenly targeted in the midst of a territorial dispute between drug trafficking gangs and paramilitary groups.

The attack took place early Thursday morning at a beach stall in the western area of Rio, near Barra Tijuca. The incident drew condemnation from numerous political leaders across the ideological spectrum, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Security camera footage revealed that a group of gunmen emerged from a white vehicle, approached the table where the doctors were seated, and opened fire on them. Three doctors were killed, while a fourth sustained injuries and remains hospitalized.

One of the fatalities was identified as Diego Ralf Bomfim, the brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim and brother-in-law of deputy Glauber Braga, both members of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL). Initially, the presence of these relatives raised suspicions of a potential political crime, as suggested by the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino. However, investigators now believe that the gunmen, who appeared to be associated with a criminal faction, mistook one of the doctors for a paramilitary leader.

In light of the public outcry, the gang leaders responsible for the gunmen’s actions reportedly executed them to prevent any further attention from authorities during the investigation, according to sources cited by local media.

The “barbaric” crime has left a profound impact on a city already grappling with high levels of violence. Politicians from all parties expressed their unanimous condemnation, and social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolence for the affected relatives of Sâmia Bomfim and Glauber Braga.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

