His name is Gianluca Spina, 49 years old, the Folgore paratrooper who died this afternoon during a throwing exercise. The soldier crashed with a parachute in the garden of a private house between Lucca and Pisa.

Gianluca Spina

The Para of Folgore who died this afternoon crashed in the garden of a private house in Orentano, on the border between the provinces of Pisa and Lucca. Gianluca Spina, 49, had just set out for training in the Altopascio area when the accident that cost him his life occurred. According to some rumors, the para would have been taken ill.

The Pisa prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation file to shed light on what happened: the magistrate who was entrusted with the investigation ordered the autopsy, which will be carried out in the next few days, to ascertain the causes of death. According to what has been learned, it seems that during the training jump the parachute opened regularly, hence the hypothesis that the 49-year-old was seized by an illness during the descent which would have prevented him from maneuvering the parachute regularly.

The accident occurred this afternoon around lunchtime: the alarm was raised by the homeowners who saw the soldier on the ground and no longer conscious. The 118 rescuers arrived on the spot and tried to revive the man, but without success. Shortly after, his death was declared: his body did not show any injuries from the fall. The area of ​​the accident was seized by the carabinieri who started investigations.

Spina, originally from Cosenza and resident in the province of Siena, sergeant, was in service with the 186th Folgore regiment stationed in Siena, heir to the contingent deployed in El Alamein and of which he keeps the war flag decorated with the Gold Medal to Military Valor. All remembering him as a soldier of experience and exemplary behavior.

He had also flown overseas missions as well as conducting regular operations and training at home. For years he had settled in the Siena area where, apart from the commitments of the military profession, he was also known for his interests in civilian life and where he practiced sports in his spare time.