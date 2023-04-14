Mike Brown, rookie coach of the Sacramento Kings, has been voted for the Coach of the Year award by the NBA Coaches Association, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown brought Sacramento back to the playoffs after a long absence, thanks to a 48-win regular season.

A roadmap that makes him the bookmakers’ favorite also for the NBA Coach of the Year award.

In the first round, the Kings will face the defending champions the Warriors with the home factor in their favor, game 1 scheduled for Saturday night.