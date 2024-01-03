Home » Livorno, at Picchianti here is the largest gym in Italy
The largest gym in Italy is set to open in Livorno, as announced by GreenTheory CEO Alex Olivieri. This new location will be the seventh headquarters of his “empire”, following the five gyms in Massa and one in Sarzana.

The mammoth 4,800 square meter structure will be located at Picchianti, in via dei Ramai, on the first floor of a maxi warehouse that once housed a Fiat dealership.

Olivieri took to his social channels to share the news, stating, “It’s Christmas but I’ve already given you the Easter gift. Here you can find everything including two training rooms, even those among the largest in Italy.” The price of membership is also set to be affordable, at less than 20 euros per month. As part of a promotion, the annual membership will cost 239 euros with no registration fee. Additionally, if someone is not satisfied with their membership, they will have two weeks to reconsider and will be reimbursed for any costs incurred.

The new gym is expected to be a welcome addition to Livorno and will provide a state-of-the-art fitness facility for the local community.

