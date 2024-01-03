Microsoft renames Edge “Microsoft Edge”: aiming to highlight the browser’s AI capabilities | XFastest News

Microsoft rebrands Edge browser on Android and iOS to “Microsoft Edge: AI Browsing” in 2024

To keep up with the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has announced a rebranding of its Edge browser on Android and iOS. The browser will now be known as “Microsoft Edge: AI Browsing” in an effort to highlight the AI capabilities of the browser.

With AI becoming a significant focus for technology companies in 2024, this move by Microsoft is aimed at emphasizing the AI features of the browser. The rebranding will be gradually rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.

The decision by Microsoft comes as no surprise, as many other companies are also prioritizing AI in their products and services. Samsung, for example, recently emphasized the “Galaxy AI Era” at the launch of its new Galaxy S24 series of smartphones.

Despite the rebranding, the functionality of the browser remains largely unchanged for now. However, there is speculation that Microsoft may introduce additional AI features in the future. The recent release of the Copilot app for Android and iOS also suggests that Microsoft is highlighting its commitment to AI across its products.

Not everyone is pleased with Microsoft’s decision, however. Some users have expressed dissatisfaction, criticizing the company’s management of the Edge browser. There is a perception that Microsoft consistently makes problematic decisions regarding the browser, and that the emphasis on AI may be unnecessary if it doesn’t deliver tangible benefits to users.

Ultimately, Microsoft’s rebranding of the Edge browser on Android and iOS reflects the growing importance of AI in the technology industry. As the AI race continues to heat up, companies like Microsoft are taking steps to ensure that their products remain competitive and relevant in the evolving technological landscape.