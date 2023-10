When we talk about drinks containing alcohol – whether they are wine, beer or something else, it doesn’t matter, the difference is in fact the quantity of alcohol contained – anything can be said except that they are good for you. And spreading the message of controlled and conscious consumption serves precisely this: to make people understand that alcohol is bad for you. Which puts you at risk of developing tumors and which is a direct or indirect cause of many other pathologies.

