Stefan Djokovic celebrates Avramovic’s triple | Sports

Partizan defeated Crvena zvezda Meridianbet in a dramatic derby and in the end for a heart attack, in which the hero was Aleksa Avramović. The “brave heart” of the black and white scored double-digit points in the final, had two steals, and then made the Arena explode when he hit a three-pointer over an unprepared Shabazz Napier for 83:80.

It was also a decisive moment, which Novak Djokovic accompanied with his family members – his wife Jelena and son Stefan, who were with him in the Stark Arena box. At the moment when Avramović hit the deciding triple and checked Zvezda, Stefan Djokovic jumped for joy, and Novak did not react at first, and then he applauded Avramović, whom he knows very well and with whom he celebrated on the balcony this summer.

Look at that situation, in which the entire Stark Arena jumped and celebrated the winning basket of the Undertaker’s pet:

Novak Djovokic’s son celebrates with pure Partizan pride, fueled by Aleksa Avramovic’s three-pointer ️pic.twitter.com/1US3fARJWU — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com)October 26, 2023

In Belgrade, Novak Djokovic is using the last days of rest and preparation for the Masters in Paris, to which he will probably travel next weekend, because next week he will have a series of matches in the capital of France. His son, unlike him, will go home from Stark Arena satisfied and happy this Thursday, because last season he was one of the favorites of Partizan fans, who even chanted “Stefan Đoković is one of us” at him.

“I don’t know how he fell in love with Partizan,” asked his grandfather, Novak’s father, Srđan Djokovic, who admitted that he was amazed that his grandson was rooting for the black and white team in the star family. Check out the pictures of Djokovic from the Arena:



