Lombardy’s Socio-Health Plan: Councilors and Professionals Left Dissatisfied After Draft Presentation

Lombardy’s Draft Healthcare Plan Disappoints Opposition Councilors

Lombardy’s Welfare Councilor, Guido Bertolaso, presented the draft of the socio-health plan to councilors and stakeholders, but the Oppositions were left highly dissatisfied. The councilors were looking forward to a meaningful discussion about the plan, but they were disappointed after Bertolaso’s presentation consisted of just some slides and a 60-page document that was not delivered to the stakeholders.

Pierfrancesco Majorino, leader of the Democratic Party, expressed his concerns about the plan. He stated, “We are faced with a somewhat mysterious document, which deserves a stronger public debate. The removal, even publicly, of two enormous issues is negatively surprising: the situation of the waiting lists and the relationship between public healthcare and private healthcare.” He also highlighted the need to create an ambitious plan to relaunch home care and address the state of services related to mental health.

Majorino also criticized the immobility of the Region in addressing the healthcare waiting lists. “From 2015 to today, the Lombardy Region has accumulated an enormous cash balance, amounting to just under ten billion euros, 87% of which are related to healthcare,” he said. Simone Negri also pointed out that the healthcare money will be used for the Lombardy Plan, calling it an anomalous fact.

Nicola Di Marco, group leader of the 5 Star Movement, was equally dissatisfied with the presentation of the plan. He criticized the lack of data, figures, and timing in the plan, stating that it offers no solutions to the problems afflicting the local healthcare system.

The councilors are now calling for extensive revision and possible correction work on the plan. The Regional Council will be expected to step in and address the plan’s shortcomings. As of now, the plan is considered uncommentable by the councilors. The situation raises concerns about the future of the healthcare system in Lombardy.

The opposition councilors are seeking more transparency and meaningful engagement from the government in addressing the healthcare challenges faced by Lombardy. The public is also eager to see concrete steps taken to improve the healthcare system. All in all, the dissatisfaction expressed by the opposition councilors and leaders of political parties highlights the need for a comprehensive and effective plan to address the healthcare issues in Lombardy.

