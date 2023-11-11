Home » DFB separates from Voss-Tecklenburg
DFB separates from Voss-Tecklenburg

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is no longer the women’s national coach. (IMAGO / Eibner / Memmler)

The DFB said: The women’s national team needs a new beginning. That doesn’t work with the old trainer. There have been problems between the association and Voss-Tecklenburg for a long time. Germany was eliminated early from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After the tournament, Voss-Tecklenburg reported sick. She was also on vacation and gave public lectures during that time. Many people didn’t like that. At the beginning of October, the DFB made Horst Hrubesch the interim women’s coach. Hrubesch should now continue training the team.

