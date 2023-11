The careful match in Montpellier was not decided even by the header of home striker Akor Adams, who hit the post after an hour of play. Nice have conceded just four times in the competition so far and are on their longest league unbeaten run since 1967. In their next match, they will face Toulouse, who are close to the relegation zone, after the international break on November 26.

French Football League – 12th round: Montpellier – Nice 0:0

Share this: Facebook

X