Dion Lunadon, review of his album Systems Edge (2023)

Dion Lunadon, review of his album Systems Edge (2023)

The former A Place To Bury Strangers bassist and The D4 guitarist is on a roll. Last year God Lunadon gave us the fantastic “Beyond Everything”, which we placed on the shelf next to records by Jon Spencer, Jim Jones All Stars, Suicide or The Stooges. And just twelve months later he repeats the formula and result with “Systems Edge”. Furthermore, the New Zealander, more than settled in New York, is coming on tour to our country to present it in Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Bilbao this November.

Their sinister-scented power punk works better than ever, and the compositions, with the advance songs “I Walk Away” y “Secrets” as highlights in the lot – showing the success of his choice – they confirm that as a composer he is in a sweet moment. They are not the only ones. “Nikki”, “Rocks On” o “Dioamond Sea” they work great. All songs to listen to at deafening volume, right at that point where our ears begin to ask us for a truce. It’s addictive, raw, greasy, distorted, aggressive. But everything seems to have a reason for being and the pieces of the puzzle that make up the ten songs on this album – being short is one of its musts – fit together without a problem.

We suppose that with an album like this under our belt, and seeing how Jon Spencer & The Hitmakers’ tour went last year, as well as the effervescence of the tributaries of this indefinable although addictive genre with the great album that Jim has marked this year Jones leading his All Stars (“Ain’t No Peril”), your visit to the peninsula will be one of the big events of the season. Although there are so many to assume, it is too much to assume…

