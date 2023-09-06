London, a soldier accused of terrorism escapes from prison

Metropolitan Police

It’s a manhunt London, where a British Army soldier awaiting trial on terrorism charges has escaped from Wandsworth prison. It’s about the 21-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife, who was formally charged in January with seeking intelligence on armed forces personnel for terrorist purposes and planting a fake bomb at Stafford Royal Air Force base. The Metropolitan Police believes that he is “probably” still in London and has released his photograph and details of the clothing he was wearing (a white T-shirt, red and white checked trousers) at the time of the escape.

On the run dressed as a cook Citizens were told to call the 999 emergency number in case they spot Khalife. According to BBC News, the soldier was working in the kitchen when he managed to escape: he was in fact wearing the uniform of a prison cook when he was last seen. The man has links to the Kingston neighborhood of London and the northwest of the British capital, but searches have been extended to the whole country. Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, confirmed that all UK police forces and border posts have been alerted.

Security measures in ports and airports Ports and airports have been asked to take extra security measures, resulting in delays across the country, including at Heathrow, Manchester and Dover airports. The commander added that Counter-Terrorism agents have been deployed throughout London, where searches are being concentrated. He admitted that Khalife “could be anywhere in the country right now and we are aware of the risk that he could go abroad”.