Ey Cncc observatory on shopping centres

The Cncc, National Council of Shopping Centers, starts a collaboration with EY to optimize the analysis of the data collected by the Cncc Observatory. They will be analyzed monthly i industry trends based on data from a representative panelconstant and homogeneous of shopping centers in Italy, offered by the Cncc Observatory, in which 300 structures participate, equal to approximately 10mila points of sale. The data collected in the first half of the year show a positive trend for shopping centers both in terms of sales and admissions. Going into more detail, the analysis of turnover highlights in the first 6 months of 2023 a growth of 7% compared to the previous year, confirming the trends of the end of 2022.

However, these are slightly higher (+1.7%) revenues even than those of 2019, the pre-pandemic year

This result highlights a solid recovery for the entire sector, concentrated in particular in the first quarter, in light of the fact that the same period of 2022 was still strongly affected by the Covid impact. Also visitor entries show constant improvement: the first 6 months of 2023 close with a growth of 10.6% compared to 2022, although there is still a gap with pre-pandemic 2019 (-9.4%). CNCC and EY expect a return to pre-Covid levels for the first half of 2024, also for admissions.

All the product categories show a growing trend

The exception is consumer electronics (-5,3%), which comes from brilliant years (2019-2021). Companies in this sector are increasingly oriented towards multi-channel, coordinating sales between online and physical channels. The best performance comes from catering (+25.1%), followed by personal care and health (+13.2%), leisure culture and gifts (+10.5%), clothing (+7.1%), service activities (+8.2%) and household goods home (+1.3%). Comparing the turnovers of the first half of 2023 and 2019, the product categories with a positive trend are household goods (+2.2%) and the aggregate culture-leisure-gifts (+12%), but also people-health (+6.4%), in addition to catering which records the best trend with +9.1%. Downin addition to consumer electronics, too clothing (-0.8%) and service activities (-5.9%).

Another interesting aspect concerns the sales related to store size classes

Large surfaces and small points of sale have now substantially recovered to pre-Covid levels, while medium-sized stores are recording higher growth. Certainly the turnover values ​​for the first half of 2023 are influenced by inflation, even if the data collected by the Cncc-EY Observatory reflect a much lesser conditioning less affected by the increase in prices than the overall average inflation rates recorded at national level.

The greater inflationary pressure is recorded for classes of goods not covered by the points of sale that are part of the panel, i non-specialized (such as supermarkets and hypermarkets), or in general goods not marketed in shopping centers such as energy, fuel, transport costs). Furthermore, among the product categories covered by the survey, some specific types that characterize shopping center galleries, such as clothing and electronics, have recorded very limited price increases in the last year, albeit in the general scenario of inflation growth .

