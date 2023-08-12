London, the alarm rises for baby gangs after the mass looting organized via social media in Oxford Street

11 August 2023 20:32

It is becoming a dangerous trend among teenagers to meet via TikTok to wreak havoc on the streets of the center, eventually ending up clashing with the police



A London grows thealarm for baby gangs after groups of kids raid the big Jd Sports chain store in Oxford Street, one of the busiest shopping streets in Europe, and unleashed a dangerous copycat effect. On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of teenagers met on social media TikTok to take part in a raid on the megastore which had then led to clashes with the police, who intervened in force with some agents on horseback, under the amazed eyes of the many tourists and passers-by.

Chaos on Southend seafront The riots in Oxford Street had been promptly resumed by the many very young people involved, with many videos posted on the internet, and had resulted in nine arrests. But now more teenagers have been wreaking havoc on the seafront in Southend, south-east England, as officers tried to disperse them to different parts of the coastal city. Also in this case they had made an appointment via TikTok to carry out acts of vandalism, “get high” as stated on the posts, and wreak havoc in the central streets, then ending up punctually colliding with the police.

Dangerous fashion of the moment In what appears to be a dangerous trend of the moment, the social network is used as a collective tam tam to get together with strangers, as happens for certain illegal raves. And there are also suggestions to wear a balaclava to try to escape police identification. In fact, many kids have their faces covered, as emerges from the images, and usually wear sports clothes, sneakers and a sweatshirt, almost always with a backpack on their back. The pack includes many teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15, and there is no shortage of female peers, usually further behind those who behave like hooligans and target shops and public places. The phenomenon has now assumed a national dimension and has also provoked the reaction of the conservative government.

The ultra-right calls for an iron fist Interior Minister Suella Braverman, a controversial champion of the ultra-right Tory, has called for an iron fist against these raids, condemning them in very harsh words: “We cannot accept that the kind of anarchy we see in certain American cities takes place in the streets of England “. In sharing one of the many videos of the attack on the shop in the heart of London on his profile, he added: “Those responsible must be traced and jailed”. He goes on to point out that he expects zero tolerance from the Met Police and has made a formal request to receive a detailed report on the matter.

Mayor of London: ‘Social media nonsense’ Even the Labor mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, intervened by branding what happened on Oxford Street as “social media nonsense”. Meanwhile, shopkeepers in the capital, some of which were forced to close during the riots, are protesting. For a Marks and Spencer executive, the street once considered “London’s shopping crown” is now in a state of disrepair due to rising crime.

