We often talk at Gamereactor about how difficult it is to find a good headset for under 80 euros, or maybe how easy it is to find some above 100 euros just for the gaming brand and not because of what it actually does. It’s always interesting to see how Harman’s JBL (a manufacturer we’re very familiar with) puts their products in the appropriate range. Because, aside from bills like the Quantum Duo speakers, even though they might be viewed as an above-average premium brand, they tend to set a very honest price-to-quality ratio that speaks to buyers and testimonials alike. So, from the JBL Quantum 350 as an OK entry-level wireless gaming headset option, we’re now turning to the JBL Quantum 610, a mid-range model that will hopefully be your main choice.

Honestly, as far as I’m concerned, it does. You can buy the JBL Quantum 610 for a retail price of 150 euros. Considering other options in the 100-150 range, the features offered by the headphones are some of the best for your benefit. I’m writing this after testing the unit for over a month, and it even replaced the unit I was using at work, albeit cooler (thermally speaking) and lighter.

The last statement is to be expected, since today we are looking at a wireless model for those who want that. They connect via a 2.4GHz radio signal to minimize latency, which we need in wireless gaming headsets, but also depend on a USB dongle to work properly. These earphones don’t support Bluetooth, which could add to the price of a product that’s primarily thought to be played in the same room and PC, but it’s the icing on the cake for those who want to listen to music from their smartphone.

Indeed, they also offer another type of connection via a nice looking cable with a mini jack (remember, the Quantum 350 doesn’t even offer a 3.5mm connection), which is what you’ll have to use to play on Xbox or Nintendo Switch (Apparently, they only managed to support wireless USB on PS4 and PS5). That being said, JBL already offers dual options in earbuds like the JBL Quantum TWS.

The Quantum 350’s leaps in sound, materials and build quality are all remarkable. In the case of the former, the sound no longer sounds like a tin can, the highs are more present, and the bass is still great thanks to the 50mm drivers. Overall, the sound is much cleaner, allowing you to enjoy SFX with excellent clarity and even more music than an acceptable music session.

As far as construction goes, you can tell the difference right away: less plastic and more solid, while the material feels more pleasant to the touch. Cords, ear pads, satin headband… It’s not a high range nor an audiophile product, but broadly speaking it’s a finer device and it’s also very comfortable thanks to its improved ergonomics placed on the head. Of course, there’s the added weight (357g compared to the Quantum 350’s 252g) and the heat it traps, since they’re all wireless and come with extra padding. But since the results are so convincing, they feel comfortable, and they’re pretty good looking headphones (one has to look good, in online interviews and livestreams), that’s where they win for me. It is also practical that the earphones can be folded down and placed on the shoulders and chest. I also like the progressive volume effect, although it takes some getting used to it. I’m not a big fan of noticeable sound leakage (basically, people can tell what you’re listening to), or the fact that the mic doesn’t unplug, despite its durability, it mutes when you flip it over.

The Quantum 610 supports DTS Headphone X and JBL Quantum Surround, which can analogize up to 7.1 sound channels. The “positional” sound is interesting, but not incredible, as expected in the midrange, but it still falls short of the sound space built with a good speaker-based surround system. Regarding the LED RGB lights, they’re as customizable as you’d imagine (like everything else, using the PC-only JBL QuantumEngine software). But there’s a catch: They drain the battery faster, so you should only turn them on if you really want to look like a streamer full of neon lights on your camera.

All in all, the JBL Quantum 610 headphones are great value for money, with excellent battery life (40 hours of use, 3 hours on a charge), sound within its range, and a convincing finish. We’re not asking this model to match the higher-level JBL Quantum One’s frequency response, active noise cancellation (ANC), high-definition audio, vented headband, or viscoelastic pads. For now, though, it’s one of the best mid-range wireless gaming options, especially on PC and PlayStation.