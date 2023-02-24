Home Health Long Covid, this is how the virus targets the heart
Health

Long Covid, this is how the virus targets the heart

Long Covid, this is how the virus targets the heart

Sars-Cov-2 is an enemy of the heart, with heartbeat alterations, chest pain and tiredness even months after the negative swab. We already knew the existence of a cardiovascular-only Long Covid, the Pasc, with its post-acute sequelae of infection. Now the confirmation has arrived that the multisystem syndrome that is afflicting millions of people around the world causes long-term cardiovascular decompensation and doubles the probability of developing new cardiac symptoms, with all the high social costs that derive from it.

See also  Covid: antiviral Paxlovid also effective against Omicron - Medicine

