The US economy is performing quite well. This is what the number one of JP Morgan, the CEO Jamie Dimon said.

Dimon added that he believes there is “still the possibility of a soft landing” in the US economy. “Consumers have a lot of money, which they’re spending.” And “there are many jobs. This is today’s situation. There is something frightening out there in front of us, but she and I know that uncertainty always exists. It’s something normal.”

However, the JP Morgan chief executive said he also believed that the Fed led by Jerome Powell had “lost somewhat of control of the situation” in its battle to dampen the growth of US inflation.

The US central bank, added Jamie Dimon, “may be forced to pause” in its monetary policy focused on raising rates, “but this may not be enough”.