As the nation looks to an end to the Covid-19 public health emergency, new research shows some groups are still feeling the long-term effects of the disease. In the year following infection, people with sustained covid are at increased risk of a range of adverse health outcomes, including a doubled risk of death. A new study Published Friday at the JAMA Health Forum.

The study analyzed insurance claims data for 13,435 adults with prolonged Covid-19 illness and 26,870 without Covid-19 during a 12-month follow-up period. After accounting for pre-infection factors, mortality increased in the long-covid group, with 2.8% of individuals with long-covid dying compared to 1.2% in those without long-covid.

Long-term Covid sufferers are twice as likely to experience cardiovascular events, including arrhythmia, stroke, heart failure and coronary artery disease. Lung conditions are also common. The risk of pulmonary embolism tripled while the risk of COPD and moderate or severe asthma nearly doubled in those with long-term Covid.

The study found that the risks were higher among people admitted to hospital within a month of contracting Covid.

“We know from the published literature that long-term Covid can cause fatigue, headaches and attention deficits,” said Dr. Andrea Devries, vice president of personnel for health services research at Eleven’s Health and lead author of the study. “While such conditions are relevant, the results of this study point to more concerning outcomes that could seriously compromise the quality and life expectancy of people with prolonged Covid-19.”

IL US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prolonged Covid is defined as new, recurring, or ongoing health problems more than four weeks after the initial infection. Second Research by the CDCOne in five Covid-19 survivors aged 18-64 and one in four survivors aged 65 and over may have contracted Covid-19.

Long Covid is associated with more than 200 signs and symptoms and 50 health conditions. The health effects can last for months or years, experts say.

“We can only measure how long infection occurs, but early evidence suggests that most people post-Covid do so more than two years after their initial infection, which is essentially how long it can be. ”, said Dr. Mark Chesler, author of a related editorial published in the JAMA Health Forum.

Research shows A covid reactivation significantly increases an individual’s risk of death, hospitalization and health effects from a prolonged covid illness. For example, the risk of cardiovascular disease increases by 1.6 with one infection, 3.0 with two infections, and 4.8 with three or more infections.

“It shows that it’s not like you once had Covid, and then unless you get very sick or develop sustained Covid from that first infection, the coast is clear,” said Chesler, who was not involved in the study. .

Other risk factors Longer duration of covid includes older age, being female, using tobacco, higher body mass index, and having more symptoms during acute covid-19 illness. The vaccination is given before the infection is connected As a result, the risk of prolonged covid decreases Previous search.

The study authors say these findings require continued efforts to prevent COVID-19 infections and better health surveillance of people after infection.

“Prolonged Covid is a health condition that we need to continue to study and take seriously,” DeVries said.