Long-flowering ground covers that are evergreen (+ insider tip)

Are there long-flowering ground covers that are also evergreen and therefore decorate the garden even in winter? That sounds too perfect to be true! But there are actually such practical permanent bloomers that are easy to care for and come in a wide variety of colors. Continuous bloomers are plants that bloom for more than three months. We have put together a few suitable specimens for you that meet this requirement.

Flowering ground cover, white flowering and evergreen – star moss

This flowering groundcover is hardy and comes with a few other great qualities. star moss (Sagina was brought down) is very fast and low-growing (only 3 to 5 centimetres) and hard to walk on, which is why it is often used as a lawn substitute or for planting in joints. What’s more, it can bloom for a full four months (June to September) with delicate white flowers, which looks particularly beautiful amidst the lush greenery. This plant is evergreen and adorns your garden even in winter.

A notice: The name is a bit misleading, because it is not moss, but a perennial from the carnation family. Although the plant tolerates cold and stays green in winter, in most cases it will die off at some point. In the spring, however, it will self-seed again.

Thyme for the sunny location as a permanent bloomer

As you can already imagine, with thyme plants you not only get long-flowering ground cover, but also an aromatic spice from your own garden. This beautiful subshrub blooms from June to September and gives off a pleasant scent. thyme (Thymus) is a flowering ground cover that is evergreen and loves and needs the sun to display its full glory. In addition, it is very easy to care for and only needs a little water. Also ideal for the rock garden.

Plant bell heather for leaf decoration even in winter

Also the Glockenheide (Daboecia cantabrica) scores with its long flowering period and the fact that its greenery adorns the bed even in winter. Its long flowering period from June to October in pink to red is hard to top and as if that wasn’t enough, it remains a gem with its foliage even in winter. It is up to each gardener whether to cut back the plant in spring. The advantage of this care measure is that the flowering ground cover flowers even more luxuriantly in late summer or autumn.

Ground cover with flowers: combine summer and winter heather

Yes, in itself it is broom heather (Calluna vulgaris, syn. Erica vulgaris) is not a permanent bloomer, but you only need to combine these two types and you get a longer flowering phase that starts at the end of summer and lasts into winter. And it stays green afterwards, which is why these plants are so popular for planting in flower boxes in autumn and winter. It is watered regularly and the beautiful common heather needs pruning in spring. You can plant them in the sun or semi-shade, as you prefer.

Padded speedwell is evergreen and blooms for a long time in summer

From May to August (sometimes also from June to October) a sea of ​​blue-purple blossoms adorns the beds, albeit mostly with a short pause in flowering in July. The Upholstery Speedwell (Veronica peduncularis) likes it sunny to semi-shady and in calcareous and well-drained soil. Don’t let the soil dry out on this plant, because drought doesn’t do it well. It should always be moderately moist.

Ground cover that flowers blue: Blue bobbed head for a beautiful carpet of flowers

Evergreen and with an unbelievably long flowering period: The Blue Bubikopf (Isotoma fluvilatis), also known as false lobelia, just seems to be a jackpot among perpetual bloomers. With its short stature, it quickly transforms into a carpet of flowers consisting of delicate leaflets and light blue/light purple flowers. The flowering period usually begins in May, but sometimes as early as March. In any case, you should look for a sunny to partially shaded location and provide it with sufficient nutrients.

Purple flowering ground cover with a long flowering period – The Verbena

Vervain, as the verbena is also called, is also winter green. This very low-maintenance plant grows like a carpet (carpet verbena) and quite quickly, without even being disturbed when you step on it. Perfect if you want to replace your lawn with a sea of ​​flowers. Speaking of a sea of ​​flowers: the impressive, small, bright purple flowers begin to bloom in May and last until the first frost. Have we convinced you? If not, then let me tell you: The flowers smell pleasant, the herb does not have to be cut (so it can self-seed) and even grows in a sunny location. All of this comes at a small price, however. The flower needs regular, generous watering.

Fragrant carnations as cover plants with a long flowering period

Did you do a little trimming first? Yes, cloves (Dianthus) are not necessarily among the first flowers that spring to mind when thinking of flowering ground cover. But it is our insider tip, because there are actually varieties that are ideally suited for this and are also evergreen. Many a gardener now uses carnations to create a beautiful carpet of flowers in the garden. The flowering period begins in May and lasts until October. The beautiful flower also feels at home in rock gardens.

