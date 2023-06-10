Udinese transfer market – Greetings from Thauvin / In France they want Florian back

The Juventus team continues to work ahead of next season. In the last few hours, Thauvin’s possible farewell is taking off

The French midfielder Florian Thauvin he arrived in black and white a few months ago, but love with the black and white team seems to have never blossomed. In these six months there have been very few presences from the very first minutes and very often we have had to settle for a few final minutes or unimportant parts of the match. However, there are many teams that have kept him under observation, despite the fact that he has had a far from surprising season. Now all we can do is analyze which teams would be ready for ensure its performance, although the team still hasn’t actually decided what its future will be.

The first club willing to insure its performance is the Montpellier. Despite the last few bad seasons, in France Florian still has a lot of credit in his country and in fact there are several teams that would like to have his performances. Now we also have to see what the economic demand of Udinese will be and above all if there will be an economic demand. We recall that six months ago Florian arrived on a free transfer and consequently it was a risk-free investment. Difficult to sell it for several million eurosat the most you can aim for some compensation.

Return to France — If it won’t be the Montpellierhowever, it is thought that it can go to the maximum in a team that militias in Ligue 1. In the end, to date, there are few clubs interested in a player who in the last two seasons has played between Mexico and the final minutes of Serie A matches. We need a clear turnaround to be able to aim for high goals, let’s see if in another Florian team will be able to show off. Quickly changing the subject, do not miss all the latest arrivals and exits from the market. In these hours the track that leads to Walace is burning up. Here are the latest on the Brazilian << See also Kissinger on Russia and Ukraine: "Moscow must be reintegrated into the European system"

