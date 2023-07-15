Look at the phone! Researchers reveal what can really help with weight loss

Can’t resist your cravings sometimes? Researchers have a solution: you can use a trick to avoid overeating when you are hungry. Read here how your mobile phone can help.

Cravings are the number one enemy when trying to lose weight. There are many ways to combat cravings.

Researchers discovered a trick that can be used to trick the psyche and make the feeling of hunger disappear.

Look at your cell phone – and the hunger disappears?

Whether on social media, on TV or in magazines: we are confronted with advertising from fast food and the like every day, which is intended to encourage us to consume.

Anyone who thinks that photos of food only increase hunger is wrong. Food photos can even satisfy hunger pangs — especially when you look at them over and over again.

Researchers at Aarhus University found that people feel full when they look at a photo more than 30 times. This effect occurs without any food intake and is said to be attributable solely to repeated viewing of an image.

This is how pictures influence the feeling of hunger

Study leader and nutritionist Tjark Andersen points out that the participants who were shown the image multiple times ate smaller portions than those who were shown the image only three times.

The researchers attribute this to cognitive perception. Andersen emphasizes that how we think about food is important.

Looking at a photo of food stimulates the same brain region as when actually eating. This makes us feel fuller even though we haven’t eaten.

Can you really lose weight with photos of food?

“We know from previous studies that images of different foods don’t have the same effect on satiety,” says Andersen. “Sweet things are a whole different kind of food.”

So if you look at 30 photos of pizza, you might be less keen on pizza, but not necessarily less craving for sweets.

It’s not enough to just look at any picture. Rather, it must also appeal to one’s own preferences. A certain number of photos is also required.

How to reduce cravings

Researchers’ knowledge can be used to their advantage. If you have a weakness for chocolate, the next time you have a craving, try looking at several pictures of it until the craving for chocolate wears off.

This way you can avoid cravings and save calories.

The results of the study show that human behavior and food perception can have surprising effects on weight.

The researchers from Aarhus are optimistic that their findings can be used to control appetite and help many people lose weight.

