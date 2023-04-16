Lose weight by walking, the trick that no one imagined: you have to do it

Many wonder if it is possible to lose weight by walking. Today we will reveal if and when it is possible to lose weight simply by taking long walks.

Many doctors and nutritionists tell us that the best way to lose weight is to walk. It seems like a trivial statement, but it’s not. There are many people who don’t know how walk properly or what to do to lose weight with this activity. In this article we will reveal everything you need to know about walking and how it helps us lose weight!

Walking is a simple, low-impact exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime, with or without company. And yes, even if you have a dog! It can also be done in company, with friends or family members, having fun and burning calories at the same time.

If you feel like people enough social, you can also join an organized walking group in your area (or start one yourself). You will meet people who share your love of physical activity or the same desire to lose weight by walking. Over time, you could also establish solid and lasting relationships.

Lose weight by walking, the trick that makes you lose weight

To lose weight by walking, you need to go on walks at least 30 minutes, three times a week. If you do all the

days, you will be able to lose even more weight. You can also take shorter walks if you don’t have much time, but make sure they are always at least 30 minutes. The best way to start is to ask yourself small goals every day and build up to the goal of taking half-hour walks three times a week!

Choose a time that works for you, according to your personal schedule and needs, whether it’s early in the morning or before going to sleep, choose an activity that fits your schedule so that it becomes part of your routine . And don’t forget to wear suitable shoes: they must be comfortable, with good support and excellent cushioning for the feet (and ankles). It is also very stimulating to listen to music while walking, it makes everything less tiring and more fun.

To make way of lose weight by walkingmust be adopted the 12-3-30 walking technique. It is a way of walking that is based on the sum of the calories burned in 30 minutes of physical activity, plus the calories consumed in the following three days.

The walk 12-3-30 is an example of a weight loss program designed by Dr James Levine of the University of Minnesota. Doctor has researched the benefits of walking and found that most people who have undertaken this method would lose approx 7 kilos in a year (comparable to the result obtained with very strict diets).

The 12-3-30 trick is a simple concept that has been proven to work. Walk for 30 minutes three times a week. You’re probably thinking it’s no big deal and you already do it, right? What if we told you that those 30 minutes must have a fast pace? Basically, while you do it, you must be out of breath when he speaks to you: that is a fast pace that you must have in order to hope to lose weight!

So we can certainly say that walking helps you lose weight. However, you have to do it at least

three times a week. Finally, if you want to lose weight faster and with less effort, try walking at least five days a week: three in a row and another two at different times of the day (morning or evening).