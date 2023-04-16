Elon Musk Wants to Convert Twitter Headquarters into a Home for the Homeless

According to foreign media reports, Twitter’s largest shareholder and CEO Musk recently expressed his intention to transform one of the company’s headquarters in San Francisco into a shelter for homeless people, but the owner disagreed with the plan. He pointed out that if the owners allow it, they hope to start the renovation now.

Musk had proposed turning Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter as early as April last year during the outbreak. He said at the time that Twitter’s office, which “no one showed up anyway,” posted a poll on Twitter to ask netizens about changing the use of Twitter’s headquarters, and 91% of netizens agreed to change the use of the building. But when he bought Twitter, he asked employees to return to the office.

Musk said that Twitter’s current San Francisco headquarters consists of two buildings, but the company only uses one of the buildings, so the other can be converted into a shelter for homeless people. He also pointed out that the details of the operation have not yet been established, but revealed that the homeless will be allowed to bring their belongings and tents to the building to stay overnight.

Source: Insider

