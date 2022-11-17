We have seen with Undersecretary Gemmato how the political propaganda machine still works today, despite the change of government, with respect to vaccines and Covid. Undersecretary Gemmato has shown that he has the courage (which Minister Schillaci has not yet shown) to begin to undermine the mainstream rhetoric, the mythology of the vaccine. I say this not only to defend Gemmato, but I say it because I would like to send a signal to the government. The government cannot announce a U-turn with respect to Speranza’s policies and then, in fact, not have the courage of the first phase of the government push to dismantle the normative and ideological architecture of Speranza and all those who have been in it around and which unfortunately are still inside the operating machines. In the engine room of the Ministry of Health, unfortunately, there is still the spirit of Speranza, there are still people strongly at odds with the U-turn predicated on previous Governments, because that is what the Premier said. Giorgia Meloni said they will want to make a U-turn with respect to Speranza’s policies. Very good! But in the meantime Minister Schillaci is doing nothing, the bulk of the standards are still there. Let’s say that today it’s like a flashing traffic light, but it’s ready to return to its usual colors when I don’t know what will happen.

Break the plant of Hope, making a U-turn with respect to Speranza’s policies also means starting to repeal the rules that provide for compulsory vaccination. Those rules must be repealed. The reintegration of medical, health and administrative personnel must not only be put on paper and then left to the availability of the health managements the real grounding of this rule. No, it means: “I respect the fact that they are available to the organizational structures of the hospitals, but I warn you that if we find abuses and penaltiesfurther discrimination, know that we send the inspectors“. But the inspectors are the strong part with which Schillaci fully implements a staff reintegration rule, otherwise “yes ok I made the standard after which… Well you see for yourself“. Exactly like the issue of fines: fines must be canceled and you must say it with great honesty. You must tell us what you intend to do.

Undersecretary Gemmato said something that I think is important and it is the following: “I register that for a large part of the pandemic on Thursday 19, Italy was first for mortality and third for lethality, so I don’t see these great results achievedi”. He did not say “I’m a novax and I’m on the no vax side“. He has only made a subject that is objective available for debate. We cannot always talk about vaccines with an almost fideistic language, with a mythical language for which the vaccine is untouchable. Some reflections will have to be made on the vaccine, and I think the time has come to start making them, which go beyond preaching, beyond propaganda. This is why we trust Undersecretary Gemmato and know what will happen every time someone says something different from the grammar built under Speranza’s time. I appreciate Gemmato, I still don’t appreciate Minister Schillacithat I see him as very shy, and I don’t even appreciate what the Lombardy Region did when it approved a motion that came out of the Democratic Party. I would say that the engines of the electoral campaign are warming up, I would like to understand where the diversity of the parties liesbecause if the center-right majority of the Lombardy Region has to vote on a motion of the Democratic Party, I reject this thing here a bit, it’s fine.