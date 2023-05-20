Lose weight fast, should you walk or run? Here’s what to choose

As the swimsuit rehearsal approaches, getting fit becomes everyone’s goal. There are those who recommend walking for at least 30 minutes a day, while those who say that running is the real ally. But then what is the truth? Is it better to walk or run? Let’s see together the answer in detail.

Walk or run?

To understand what is the best activity to carry out, we must first understand what our body’s capacity is. Generally for lose weight and maintaining the result over time is good exercise regularly. To confirm this there is an article published by International Journal of Obesity in 2005, which says:

A large part of the kilos lost during a temporary diet or training is then regained later.

From this we therefore understand the need to carry out a change that is not momentary, but lasting over time.

This is why, as we said at the beginning, it is fundamental listen and understand the capacity of our body. An activity we like will be easier to do on a regular basis than an activity we dislike.

So the choice between walking and running it becomes a personal choice based on everyone’s rhythms and habits. For those with a fairly sedentary life, running could be too tiring and therefore would soon become an activity to be set aside. For people like this, walking could be the right choice, as well as a healthy habit to start. Things change for those who already have a very active lifestyle and practice physical activity regularly, running could be more profitable and relaxing.

So between walking and running which is more effective for weight loss?

The best activity to lose weight

Let it be there walk o to corsa, the activity we carry out is not everything, we must also get help from the diet. In fact, the reason why we gain weight is almost always due to an excess of calories taken. Therefore, doing physical activity will not always guarantee weight loss if it is not followed by right nutrition. The weight loss it is in fact consecutive to a caloric deficit, i.e. we give the body fewer calories than it consumes.

If we don’t follow the right diet we could run into a post workout binge, which will frustrate our efforts. One piece of advice you can follow is to keep one snack sano at hand (like a handful of almonds), in this way we will break our sense of hunger without exceeding in calories and without chasing after junk food.

But having established that nutrition is important, the question becomes: what is the most effective physical activity to perform? The magazine helps us Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise which, in 2013, published a study involving 45,000 people. The study had the objective of understanding whether the physical changes due to walking and running were equivalent or not. The result was that: those who walked consumed less energy than runners.

In fact, weight loss in runners was 90% greater than in walkers. So according to what this study has shown, Running is more effective than walking for losing weight.

Walking and running: is it possible to alternate?

When it comes to the walking and running, it seems that one excludes the other, but is it so? Of course not! You can alternate both in a training session, for example to catch your breath. Another possible option is to create a combined workout, finishing a walk with a sprint finish run, or finishing a run with a cool-down walk session.

Another approach can be to alternate running and walking at regular intervals in a session, a method used by runners recovering from an injury or by novice runners to prepare for a marathon.

Conclusions

After analyzing the various studies we can say that: running is Surely more effective for successful weight loss. Nevertheless choosing the activity that we will be able to prolong over time, could be the best thing, for improve our lifestyle.