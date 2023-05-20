Home » Homelander, Almighty, and Peacemaker are coming to Mortal Kombat 1
by admin
文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Earlier today, we reported on the different versions of Mortal Kombat 1 available when it premieres in September. If you go for the nicer (or more expensive) one, it will include Kombat Pack 1 with six characters and a Kameo Pack with five fighters.

Apparently, someone at Italian Amazon couldn’t help themselves and decided to release descriptions for these packs, so we now know that Kombat Pack 1 includes: Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda. And the Kameo Pack contains: Ferra, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado and Tremor. Also includes a Jean-Claude Van Damme Character Skin.

Italian Amazon has now removed those descriptions and it’s all just a rumor now – albeit a very strong one.

We would love to undermine homeland security and peacemakers so we keep our fingers crossed that the information is accurate.

Thanks, Insider Games.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

