María Becerra came to Hollywood with her music and left the possibility of acting open: “I would love to do something like El Marginal”

Maria Becerra continues to grow by leaps and bounds. The young native of Quilmes was invited to participate in the official soundtrack of the blockbuster movie “Fast and Furious 10”, with the theme “Te cura”which will be heard by millions of people around the world, something unprecedented in a national artist so far.

“I am living it very happily. There are many things that I still cannot understand very much, but sometimes I am better off not being so aware of what is happening, ”she confessed with a laugh. The Argentinian Girl in dialogue with Music Profile.

And it is not for less, this project means a leap of massiveness for his career and a very important recognition for his music by one of the strongest and most powerful industries of the world as it is Hollywood.

“It’s all very fast and very furious,” reflected the artist in relation to her career. “I can’t believe being an Argentine singer, who is representing in a song of such an important soundtrack, which will be heard in so many countries”, he said.

Last week María traveled to the promotional event of the film where he had the opportunity to meet the protagonists of Fast Xoriginal film title, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.

“It was incredible, (Diesel) a divine. He is very human really, Michelle the same. Very genuine people, very easy going. They tried very hard to make me and all the artists feel comfortable, to the public that was there. Everything flowed very well,” said the 23-year-old.

María Becerra was part of the Fast and Furious 10 soundtrack. (UIP Press)

– Would you like to make a career as an actress?

– I would like. The truth is, today, I don’t know if I could face a movie like this, because I like to be prepared. for the situations. If I do it, I’ll do it well. So, obviously if a proposal arrives that interests me a lot, I would face it and prepare myself very well. But I like acting. I have performed several times. In the video clips too, it’s not difficult for me to cry, to act out scenes, the truth is that I love it.

– What would you like to do if you had to choose a genre?

– I think a series in principle, or a movie too. I would like to do something like El Marginalsomething like that The pointer also, White elephant.

– Good choices… You like series, apparently.

– Yes, I really like when they are very Argentine films. Produced in Argentina, with an Argentine cast. Argentine films are the ones I like the most.

La Nena from Argentina left the possibility of acting open. (UIP Press)

– How does María Becerra come down from the fast and furious of her career and have her feet on the ground?

– It’s not difficult for me, but I think it’s because of the environment I have, the context. I have a fairly closed inner circle and people who were always there. Besides, I live both realities constantly. I have a reality today that is very different from the one I had when I was a girl, in terms of finances and a lot of things. But nevertheless, it is a reality that is still present in my life. I go to Quilmes once a week, at least, to see my family. I have family that lives in Ingeniero Álan, in Florencio Varela. And I go there all the time. I go to the square, I take my nieces, so it is a reality that I always come across and I am aware of it and I like to be aware of how privileged I am todayhaving this life and since the two realities touch me very closely, then I believe that it is not difficult to have my feet on the ground.