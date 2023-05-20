Jin Bongji gave the victory to Yanbian People’s Nanjing coach praised Ivo for his higher level_Competition_Longding Team_Fans

Original title: Jin Bongji gave the victory to the people of Yanbian, the Nanjing coach praised Ivo for his higher level

Relying on Jin Tae-yeon’s goal, Yanbian Longding team defeated Nanjing City Team 1-0 and won the first home victory that fans expected. “We want to give this victory to the people of Yanbian”, Longding coach Jin Bongji Said so after the game.

The game was played in the rain and the temperature was very low, but Yanbian Longding still had 10,515 fans flocking to watch the game at home. The opponent can be full of motivation to win.” In addition to thanking the fans, Kim Bong-gil also recognized the players’ fighting spirit and never gave up. “When we were at a disadvantage in the midfield, we adjusted Kim Tae-yeon’s position. Let him play as a defensive midfielder to ensure the defensive hardness of the midfielder.”

In this game, the Cameroonian foreign aid Robbe of the Longding team came off the bench in the second half, but in more than 20 minutes, Robbe did not show his due strength. “Because of physical problems, Robbe’s fast speed did not come into play. I hope he can play better and better in the next game.”

As Oscar, the head coach of the Nanjing City Team, predicted before the game, this was a difficult game, both teams put enough pressure on their opponents, "We did a good job of controlling the midfield, but we still lost Nanjing City coach Oscar couldn't hide his disappointment after the game. As for the reason for the loss, Oscar mentioned Yanbian Longding's foreign aid Ivo, "Ivo is another level of player, he can cause us trouble every time he takes the ball , and the Yanbian team also played the role of Ivo very well." (Hong Tao/text)

