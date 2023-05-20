Home » Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69% By Investing.com
Business

Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69% By Investing.com

by admin
Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69%

Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, it rose 0.69% to hit a new all-time high, while the index added 0.08%, and it gained 0.71%.

The best performers of the session were Merck & Co (ETR:), which rose 3.16% or 5.10 points to trade at 166.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) added 2.87% or 3.30 points to end at 118.40 and Munich Re AG (ETR:) was up 2.72% or 9.00 points to 339.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adidas (ETR:), which fell 3.30% or 5.42 points to trade at 159.02 at the close. Commerzbank AG (ETR:) declined 1.35% or 0.13 points to end at 9.79 and Mtu Aero Engines Holding AG (ETR:) was down 1.25% or 2.90 points to 229.50 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Encavis AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.15% to 15.93, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.04% to settle at 67.70 and Gerresheimer AG (ETR: ). Up 2.89% to close at 101.60.

The worst performers were Puma SE (ETR: ) which was down 5.58% to 46.71 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp (ETR: ) which was down 2.47% to settle at 6.86 and Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ) which was down 2.39%, closing at 39.56.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.04% to 67.70, Morphosys (ETR: ), which was up 2.51% to settle at 22.86 and Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which rose 2.46 %, the closing price was 71.72.

See also  Actress Ma Ling Choke State Grid was forced to delete articles and speak out of insecurity | electricity bills | warning

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which was down 1.11% to 2.76 in late trade, Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which lost 0.86% to settle at 32.10 and Nagarro SE (ETR:) which was down 0.84% , with a closing price of 83.00.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 367 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 293. At the same time, 88 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) rose to all time highs; up 2.89% or 2.85 to 101.60 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.16% to 15.92, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.01%, or 19.75 points, to $1,979.55. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 0.61% (0.44 points) to $71.42, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.37% (0.28) to trade at $75.58.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.46%, the exchange rate was 1.08; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.01%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.47% to 102.97.

You may also like

Minimize losses with local direct current networks: Newspaper...

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak, ready to conquer the...

Adidas wants to sell Kanye West products and...

The ‘ancestors’ of Giorgia Meloni, father Franco Incrocci?...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Valentina Vignali in a thong in the Bali...

The Regulatory Scrutiny Board – Arbeits&Wirtschaft Blog

Melissa Satta sexy as hell: short shirt, bare...

Isabella Weber: How inflation can be combated intelligently

Space, NASA entrusts Bezos with the development of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy