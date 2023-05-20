Germany shares higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69% By Investing.com

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX 30 up 0.69%



Investing.com – Germany equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, it rose 0.69% to hit a new all-time high, while the index added 0.08%, and it gained 0.71%.

The best performers of the session were Merck & Co (ETR:), which rose 3.16% or 5.10 points to trade at 166.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG Preferred (ETR:) added 2.87% or 3.30 points to end at 118.40 and Munich Re AG (ETR:) was up 2.72% or 9.00 points to 339.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adidas (ETR:), which fell 3.30% or 5.42 points to trade at 159.02 at the close. Commerzbank AG (ETR:) declined 1.35% or 0.13 points to end at 9.79 and Mtu Aero Engines Holding AG (ETR:) was down 1.25% or 2.90 points to 229.50 at the close.

The top performers on the MDAX were Encavis AG (ETR: ), which rose 4.15% to 15.93, Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which was up 3.04% to settle at 67.70 and Gerresheimer AG (ETR: ). Up 2.89% to close at 101.60.

The worst performers were Puma SE (ETR: ) which was down 5.58% to 46.71 in late trade, Thyssenkrupp (ETR: ) which was down 2.47% to settle at 6.86 and Delivery Hero AG (ETR: ) which was down 2.39%, closing at 39.56.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siltronic AG (ETR: ), which rose 3.04% to 67.70, Morphosys (ETR: ), which was up 2.51% to settle at 22.86 and Nemetschek AG (ETR: ), which rose 2.46 %, the closing price was 71.72.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:) which was down 1.11% to 2.76 in late trade, Hensoldt Ag (ETR:) which lost 0.86% to settle at 32.10 and Nagarro SE (ETR:) which was down 0.84% , with a closing price of 83.00.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, 367 stocks rose, outnumbering the number of stocks that closed down – 293. At the same time, 88 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat.

Shares in Gerresheimer AG (ETR:) rose to all time highs; up 2.89% or 2.85 to 101.60 at the close.

A measure of implied volatility for DAX 30 options fell 3.16% to 15.92, a one-year low.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 1.01%, or 19.75 points, to $1,979.55. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 0.61% (0.44 points) to $71.42, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 0.37% (0.28) to trade at $75.58.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.46%, the exchange rate was 1.08; at the same time, EUR/GBP was basically flat by 0.01%, and the quotation was 0.87.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.47% to 102.97.