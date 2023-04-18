Hope from a molecule against Bruce Willis’ disease

An already commercially available neuroprotective anti-inflammatory has shown good results in a group of 50 patients with Ftd, the form of dementia from which he suffers Bruce Willis. It’s called PeaLut, which stands for palmitoyltanolamide (Pea) luteolin (Lut).

We are talking about a phase 2 study presented during the 25th Congress of AIP, the Italian Association of Psychogeriatrics which has just concluded in Florence, coordinated by Giacomo Kochprofessor of Physiology at the University of Ferrara and director of the Experimental Neuropsychophysiology Laboratory of the Santa Lucia Foundation in Rome.