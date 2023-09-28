Lose Weight with Brisk Walking: How Many Steps a Day for Achieving Great Results

Lose weight with brisk walking, how many steps a day you need to take to achieve important results: what you need to know.

Movement is extremely important in our lives. The World Health Organization, on its portals, always recommends physical exercise.

Many people make an incredible mistake: they include only intense workouts and very heavy workouts in the “movement” category. Nothing could be more wrong: even climbing stairs or a simple walk It’s great for your health. According to some incredible studies, for example, brisk walking brings many benefits and helps you lose weight.

Brisk walking is a type of brisk walking: it should take place at 6/7 km per hour and must be accompanied with a movement of the arms in order to consume more calories. But how many brisk walking steps per day do you need to take to achieve great results?

Lose weight with brisk walking, how many steps to take per day: incredible results

Fast walking, compared to simple running, is something incredible since everyone can practice it. It does not require great physical effort or an optimal level of physical preparation.

To lose weight you need to maintain the right pace. According to some very interesting studies, to achieve shocking results you should do it about 100 steps per minute. A walk like this allows you to burn lots of calories and get back into shape quickly. But be careful: to speed up the process everyone should follow a healthy diet.

The advice is to contact a nutritionist to have a personal weekly program and therefore not follow a random path. Those with a higher level of preparation can burn many more calories by walking quickly uphill or by wearing anklets with weights to make the movement more difficult. By taking 7/8,000 steps a day you can achieve good results: 30 minutes a day should however be dedicated to brisk walking (at least 3-4 times a week). As if that wasn’t enough, brisk walking improves metabolism, lowers blood pressure, lowers the risk of type 3 diabetes and combats stress and anxiety. Furthermore, serotonin is produced with physical exercise: this neurotransmitter is also called the ‘good mood hormone’.