Losing weight with an exercise bike, how many hours of training do you need to lose 1 kg: crazy

A piece of fitness equipment as loved as it is underrated, which crowds homes and garages all over the world but which can offer surprising results when it comes to losing weight. We are obviously talking about the exercise bike, one of the fat burning tools par excellence, but did you know how much training on the exercise bike is needed to lose one kilogram of excess fat? This discovery could revolutionize your journey and your propensity towards getting back on the saddle!

Training with an exercise bike, just burn 7,700 calories, or stay in the saddle for 15 hours!

Often when one thinks of weight loss, the stationary bike isn’t the first tool that comes to mind, yet its simplicity and versatility make it an excellent option for anyone looking to burn calories and improve your fitness without leaving your home. But the question has arisen spontaneously for many, how many hours of training on the exercise bike are needed to lose one kilo?

The answer to this question may seem incredible, but it is based on accurate calculations and scientific considerations, to lose one kilogram of body weight it is necessary to burn about 7,700 calories, whereas one kilogram of fat corresponds to about 7,700 calories. Now, imagining that you are pedaling at a moderate pace on the exercise bikein media, you may be burning about 500 calories per hour. Well, to lose a kilo, therefore, you will need about 15 hours of training divided into several days or weeks.

At first glance, the number of hours may seem high, but we must consider how simpler and more sustainable it is to dedicate time every day to exercise bike compared to other more intense or demanding training methods, moreover, cycling on the stationary bike also has other health benefits, as the improved circulation blood pressure, heart strengthening and stress reduction.

Of course, to achieve optimal results in weight loss it is important to complement the workout on the exercise bike to a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Even varying the exercises and integrating your training with other physical activities can help avoid monotony and keep motivation and your metabolism high, with this simple method it will take very little to get back in shape!