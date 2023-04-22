La Liga-Asensio passes Militao with a header and makes Real Madrid 2-0 Celta – yqqlm

Original title: La Liga-Asensio passes Millitan with a header to make a contribution to Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

At 3:00 am on April 23, Beijing time, the 30th round of La Liga in the 2022-2023 season started. La Liga giants Real Madrid played against Celta Vigo at home. In the first half of the game, Asensio scored. In the second half of the game, Militao scored with a header. At the end of the game, Real Madrid won 2-0 at home.

In the 3rd minute, Celta got a chance to counterattack. Solari broke through with the ball at high speed, volleyed from the right side of the penalty area, and the ball flew out of the baseline against the left post. In the 9th minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the front court, dribbled the ball to the front of the penalty area, and crossed it to the top of the penalty area. Benzema arrived, but the ball was broken after no adjustment. In the 18th minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the front court, dribbled the ball into the penalty area, and crossed it to the middle, but the ball was intercepted. In the 19th minute, Kevin was given a yellow card for uprooting Ceballos in the backcourt. In the 20th minute, Real Madrid got a left corner kick. The corner kick was taken, and Joan Ameni’s header went over the crossbar. In the 21st minute, Ceballos received a pass from Vinicius and made a cross pass from the front rib to the top of the penalty area. Benzema followed up with a volley and the ball went above the crossbar.

In the 25th minute, Ceballos succeeded in stealing the ball near the midfielder, dribbling forward with the ball, and under the defense of many people, he volleyed with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball missed. In the 26th minute, Asensio made a long shot with his left foot at the top of the penalty area and the ball was blocked. In the 32nd minute, Real Madrid got a free kick in the top of the penalty area. Benzema took the penalty and shot the free kick directly. The ball hit the wall. In the 36th minute, Real Madrid got a corner kick, and the corner kick went to the middle. Rudiger headed the goal, and the ball bounced off the ground and missed the goal.In the 42nd minute, Ceballos sent a through pass from the left side of the frontcourt. Vinicius inserted at high speed from the left and got the ball into the left side of the penalty area and made an inverted triangle pass. Asensio followed up and hit the goal with his left foot. Real Madrid 1-0 lead.

In the 46th minute, Ceballos pulled down Vega in midfield and was given a yellow card.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again.In the 47th minute, Real Madrid got a corner kick on the right. Asensio took the penalty and sent the corner kick to the middle. Militao overwhelmed his opponent to grab the first point and scored with a violent header. Real Madrid led 2-0.

In the 52nd minute, Asensio volleyed in the penalty area and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 55th minute, Cervi dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area and crossed it to the middle. Aspas volleyed unguarded and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 61st minute, Vinicius dribbled the ball into the penalty area and made a pass. Benzema followed up with a header and the ball was blocked. In the 62nd minute, de la Torre volleyed in the penalty area and the shot was blocked from the bottom line. In the 63rd minute, Oscar’s right foot shot from outside the penalty area went wide.

In the 69th minute, de la Torre’s long shot at the top of the arc in the penalty area missed. In the 75th minute, Vinicius took the ball on the left side of the penalty area, cut inside the penalty area, stepped on a few bicycles and crossed, the ball was blocked out of the baseline.

In the 77th minute, Real Madrid substituted and adjusted, Asensio went off and Vazquez played.

In the 77th minute, Aspas pushed Nacho to get a single-handed chance, but the feint goalkeeper in the penalty area failed, and a volley was saved by Courtois. In the 81st minute, Real Madrid substituted and adjusted, Vinicius went off and Rodrigo played. Modric replaces Ceballos. In the 89th minute, Vazquez took the ball in the ribs of the front court, and after a slight adjustment, he shot with his right foot, and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 90th minute, Aspers volleyed from the right side of the penalty area. The power of the shot was too weak and was easily confiscated by the goalkeeper. At the end of the game, Real Madrid beat Celta 2-0 at home.

Lineups for both sides:

Real Madrid (433): 1- Courtois/3- Militang, 22- Rudiger, 6- Nacho, 12- Camavinga/15- Valverde, 18- Joan Ameni, 19- Ceballos (81′ 10-Modric)/11-Asensio (76′ 17-Vazquez), 20-Vinisius (81′ 21-Rodrigo), 9-Benzema

Celta (442): 13-Villar/4-Unai-Nunez, 20-Kevin Vazquez (78′ 36-Medrano), 8-Beltran, 14- Tapia/17-Harvey Garland (73′ 19-Sviberg), 21-Solari (45′ 11-Cervi), 23-Della Torre, 10-Aspas /22-Seferovic (63′ 9-Paciencia), 24-Gabriel Vega (63′ 5-Oscar Rodriguez)

