Il cholesterol: a nightmare for many, which must be kept under control to avoid serious cardiovascular problems. Sport, in this sense, can lend a great hand, as explained by a Gazette Active the professor Giulio Stefanini, professor of Cardiology at Humanitas University and cardiologist at the Humanitas Clinical Institute: “To control cholesterol, a lifestyle is essential, with proper nutrition and a certain attention to physical activity. The problem lies in the excess concentration of cholesterol in the blood, which increases the risk of having a heart attack or stroke”.

Can sport lower cholesterol? — "Surely sport has benefits in terms of cholesterol. However, it must be remembered that there are two types of cholesterol, the 'bad' one (LDL) associated with increased cardiovascular risk, and the 'good' one (HDL)" explains Professor Stefanini: "When we speak of excess cholesterol, we must not only look at the isolated data of 'bad' cholesterol, but it is necessary to consider the ratio between LDL and HDL. Sport has a positive effect above all on 'good' cholesterol, which tends to increase in subjects who practice regular sporting activity, thus lowering the ratio between LDL and HDL and bringing protective effects to the cardiovascular level. The second aspect is linked to the importance of sport itself: if you have high cholesterol due to an unhealthy lifestyle, starting to play sport in fact allows you to regulate even a possible excess abdominal weight (an excessive accumulation of body fat) and consequently decreases the cardiovascular risk caused by high cholesterol".

recommended sports — The professor also explains which are the most suitable activities and modalities: “We recommend a moderate aerobic type of sport, 5 days a week for 30 minutessuch as a brisk walk. You can also engage in a more strenuous activity, such as a light jogging, a swimming session or pilates, to be carried out 3 days a week for 45 minutes. Obviously, this activity must go hand in hand with a balanced diet”.