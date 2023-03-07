Home Health Lucca, man and woman found dead at home: no signs of violence detected
Lucca, man and woman found dead at home: no signs of violence detected

A Lucca a man and a woman were found dead in the house. She, 60 years old, would be originally from the place; the 63-year-old man from Milan. It was the woman’s daughter who made the discovery. On the bodies no signs of violence were reported.

It would have been
also excluded the hypothesis of a death caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The deaths may have occurred before the day the bodies were found. In addition to the doctors sent by 118 and by the carabinieri, the prosecutor on duty and the coroner intervened on the spot

