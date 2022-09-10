Home Health Luigi Mastroianni misses an event because his partner is in the emergency room
Luigi Mastroianni misses an event because his partner is in the emergency room

by admin
Last night Luigi Mastroianni was supposed to perform in Mazzarone, Sicily. Unfortunately, a few hours after the event, the former tronista of Men and Women had to cancel his presence, as his pregnant partner was taken to the emergency room.

Reluctantly, the former face of Maria De Filippi’s dating show had to forfeit, apologizing to all citizens through a story on her Instagram profile:

Tonight I had to be a guest in Mazzarrone in Piazza Concordia to celebrate and have fun together. For reasons related to the health of my pregnant partner, I am still in the emergency room of a hospital. For this reason, and with great reluctance, I made the decision to be next to her in this delicate moment and therefore I will not be able to be present at this evening’s event. I have been waiting until now to try to be there with you. I apologize to the citizens and everyone present. For this I want to discharge the municipal administration and the organization of the event of any kind of responsibility. I take this opportunity to thank my friend Biagio Zago and Mayor Spata for having strongly wanted me. I thank and hug all my Mazzarronese friends who I am sure will understand. We’ll be back soon, it’s a promise.

A few hours ago Luigi Mastroianni told what happened and how Anna is now:

Friends good morning, for many of you it is a good morning, for me practically after since I have not completely slept. I spent the night in the hospital as you guessed. I want to reassure many of you who were worried at the sight of the cancellation of the event last night. Thank you very much for your interest, I then wanted to thank all those people who were present in Mazzarrone last night and understood and understood my choice which was not a personal whim. Until last night we still didn’t know anything about what Anna had. Thank you for your love and understanding. Yesterday Anna fell ill, she was ill, we ran to the hospital and after various checks and investigations a small problem was found but both she and the child, thank God, are fine. For the next week you will have to remain under observation but nothing too serious.

