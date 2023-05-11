Lung cancer: a new treatment also available in Italy

In Italy in 2022 there were an estimated 43,900 new diagnoses of lung cancer, second most common in men and third most common in women. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in men and the second in women. However, there is not just one type. The non-small cell lung cancer it represents about 85% of all lung cancers and in recent years research has made it possible to identify various molecular biomarkers, which have allowed for an increasingly precise characterization of tumor subtypes based on the profile of genetic mutations. This has led to a change in the therapeutic approach, which has become targeted and personalized, and therefore characterized by a greater clinical benefit.

One of these mutations concerns the gene MET, and has been identified as a specific treatment target for non-small cell lung cancer. The Italian Medicines Agency has recently granted the reimbursement of the drug tepotinib for the treatment of this type of tumour. “In general, if treated with chemotherapy alone, non-small cell lung cancer offers a survival of approximately twelve months,” he warns. Filippo de MarinisDirector of the Thoracic Oncology Division of the European Institute of Oncology and President of AIOT – Italian Association of Thoracic Oncology.

Lung cancer: among the drugs with a molecular target is tepotinib

«Today, however, traditional chemotherapy, which fails to significantly reduce the risk of relapses, is not the only possibility. In recent years the immunotherapy not targeted therapies on altered genes have become vital tools in the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Among the drugs with a molecular target, tepotinib allows to design a new targeted therapeutic pathway for patients with MET genetic alterations, which are particularly difficult to treat and with a poor prognosis. All this while maximizing the clinical benefit, against a manageable safety profile”.

Mutations in MET signaling pathways occur in 3-4% of NSCLC cases and are associated with a poor prognosis in advanced disease. It is therefore necessary to discover this mutation early in order to intervene early. “Tepotinib represents an important opportunity for patients with genetic alterations of MET, as it allows to optimize the clinical benefit without negative impacts on quality of life” he explains Silvia NovelloFull Professor of Medical Oncology, Department of Oncology, University of Turin and President of WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe.

«For all patients to have equal opportunities to promptly access the therapeutic options offered by drugs with a molecular target, such as tepotinib, it is therefore complete molecular profiling at diagnosis is importantto design an optimal therapeutic path and allow patients to benefit from the treatments most suited to their condition”.