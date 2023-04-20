Home » Lung cancer, dies at 56 after going to the doctor 26 times. “It’s a backache”
Health

Lung cancer, dies at 56 after going to the doctor 26 times. “It’s a backache”

by admin
Lung cancer, dies at 56 after going to the doctor 26 times. “It’s a backache”

They had told her (26 times) that it was low back pain. Instead it was lung cancer. A wrong diagnosis, which led to the death of a 56-year-old woman from Ponteareas…

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

They had told her (26 times) that it was low back pain. Instead she was a lung cancer. A wrong diagnosis, which led to the death of a 56-year-old woman from Ponteareas (in the province of the Spanish city of Pontevedra). The discovery of the fatal disease only came when doctors performed an autopsy.

Tumors, discovery of a molecule that blocks the growth of diseased cells. Cnr: «Towards drugs to inhibit neoplasms»

The wrong diagnosis

The woman had turned to the national health service complaining of pain for 3 months. But she was told only that she had back problems. She always came home with painkillers. Now, the Xustiza Superior Court in Galicia has sentenced the Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) to death. Consequently, they will have to compensate the family of the deceased with 20,000 euros. In particular, 10,000 euros for her widower and 5,000 euros for each of the couple’s children (plus interest for the last seven years). This is the verdict of the sentence to which EL ESPAÑOL had access.

See also  Lung cancer: causes of disease discovered in non-smokers. The new study that opens up to more effective therapies

Pain

It all started in July 2015. When the 56-year-old woman went to the Ponteareas health center with back pain. There she was diagnosed with low back pain and prescribed pain relievers and anti-inflammatories. But her pain has not diminished. She continued. And the Galician woman has returned to health centers several times. Among these, the hospital complex of Vigo.

At the x-ray

In the hospital they do a chest x-ray to check the condition of her spine. But they find no serious injuries. So they don’t do any more tests. The pain doesn’t stop. And the woman goes to the traumatologist who diagnoses her with discopathy, prescribing her new drugs.

The 26 visit

The woman continues to go to the emergency room. In all 26 times. But in none of these she was ever diagnosed with what she was really suffering from: lung cancer with metastases to various organs. The woman died at home in September 2015.

The doubts

What is not clear is whether the low back pain was a consequence of the tumor. In any case, the CTU of the actress family argued in court that there could be a correlation. It should also be noted that the woman smoked between 10 and 20 cigarettes a day for 30 years.

The sentence

The Galician High Court ruled that Sergas failed to perform the necessary tests on the woman for the correct diagnosis. And the NHS expert did not object on this point. Furthermore, the sentence states that, after the X-ray, “the tests should have been completed with other more precise techniques, such as a CT scan, to exclude other pathologies”, since the woman’s pain has not subsided. In any case, although everything took place within three months, the tumor found at the autopsy was very advanced, stage IV, so not even its timely identification would have guaranteed the woman’s recovery.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Support in the fight against Ebola

Rare diseases, 5 million allocated to investigate still...

Woe to throw them away: here’s what you...

Medical cannabis in focus: Medical training at 1860...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Press invitation to the press conference of the...

De Marinis (Ieo), ‘mRna vaccines in 10 years,...

Do you like strawberries? Pay attention to the...

ALBVVG is pursuing the right goals – but...

In Pordenone the second stage of the Tour...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy