Atari has over 100 games from the 80’s and 90’s

Atari is looking back into the future, as the gaming company has now announced that it has acquired the rights to PC and console games from the 100s and 80s to the 90s.

As for why Atari invested in the games, the company stated in a press release: “Atari will seek to expand digital and physical distribution of classic games, create new titles based on IP, and explore brand and merchandise partnerships.

For those wondering what kind of IP Atari is getting these days, the release points to niche names like Bubsy, Hardball, Demolition Racer, 1942: Pacific Air War, F-117A, and a few others.

“This is an in-depth catalog that includes groundbreaking and award-winning games from Accolade, Infogrames and Microprose,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “Many of these games are part of Atari’s history, and fans can look forward to seeing many of these games re-released in physical and digital formats, and in some cases even ported to modern consoles.

In addition to this, Atari announced that it has also acquired the trademarks for the Accolade and GTI brands, with the aim of committing to “a multi-year effort to bring theThe transformation of the company into one of the most iconic brands in the world“.

Atari stated that its“The vast IP library is a vault of new and exciting game development ideas – reinventing old classics, reimagining storylines, and developing entirely new narratives, inspired by the games that set the direction for the entire industry”suggesting it will rely on these old names to set the course for the future.