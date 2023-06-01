Home » Luv diet: what it is, what to know, advice and how it works
Luv diet: what it is, what to know, advice and how it works

Luv diet: what it is, what to know, advice and how it works

The diet LUV (Lower Uric Value) is a three-week program to learn how to manage and normalize uric acid which comes exclusively from three sources: fructose, alcohol and purines, organic compounds found in some foods and cells in the body. “When uric acid increases too much, its crystals are deposited in the joints giving rise to a rather painful condition that is gout,” he explains Flavia Bernini, nutritional biologist. According to Dr Perlmutteruric acid is also involved in other issues such as hypertension, obesity, inflammation, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

