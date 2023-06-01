Home » Demonstration in Hamburg against prison sentence for Lina E. | > – News
News

Demonstration in Hamburg against prison sentence for Lina E. | > – News

by admin
Demonstration in Hamburg against prison sentence for Lina E. | > – News

Status: 06/01/2023 12:36 p.m

In Hamburg and other German cities, left-wing autonomous groups took to the streets on Wednesday. Around 1,200 demonstrators gathered in the Schanzenviertel in the evening, leading to riots and riots. They protested against the prison sentences for Lina E. and three co-defendants. The four had previously been convicted in Dresden of attacking right-wing extremists.

Already at the beginning of the demo, protesters lit smoke pots and bengalos on their shoulder blades. The demonstrators, dressed in black and some masked, had spread out a purple banner in front of the Rote Flora with “Free Lina” written in white on it.

Riots after the official end of the demo


After the end of the demonstration and when it got dark, pyrotechnics and garbage cans continued to be burned in the Schanzenviertel.

From the shoulder blade, the demo led to the new horse market and the Karolinenviertel. The police had to stop the demonstration train again and again because pyrotechnics burned down on the way. Shortly after 9 p.m., the organizer ended the protest on Marktstraße earlier than planned. There, some demonstrators set garbage cans on fire. On Feldstraße, the emergency services were thrown at with bottles and pyrotechnics. A protester is said to have kicked a cameraman. The journalist has filed a complaint. Police officer injured by pyrotechnics

Five arrests and two detentions were made after the attacks and bottle-throwing at the police. A policeman suffered a blast trauma from pyrotechnics, another was hit by a heavy projectile on the helmet and was taken to the hospital. A third police officer suffered a torn muscle fiber during an arrest. When it got dark, there was a riot in front of some restaurants on the Rückenblatt and on Susannenstrasse – there were construction site barriers and garbage cans.

See also  From Coop and Amnesty postcard campaign for the Iranian people - Lombardia

Police with a large contingent and water cannon on site

The Hamburg police were on site with a large contingent. Water cannons, police buses and patrol cars were parked in the side streets around the Rote Flora. A total of around 620 police officers were on duty, including forces from Schleswig-Holstein.

Police officers are standing in front of the demonstration train in Hamburg's Schanzenviertel. © picture alliance / xim.gs | xim.gs

AUDIO: Demonstration in the Schanze against imprisonment for Lina E. (1 min)

More than five years in prison for Lina E.

The state protection senate of the higher regional court in Dresden had on Wednesday four left-wing extremists sentenced to several years in prison. The judges imposed a prison sentence of five years and three months on 28-year-old Lina E. from Leipzig. They saw the student’s accusation of membership in a criminal organization as proven, partly in conjunction with dangerous bodily harm. Lina E. was released after two and a half years in custody. The arrest warrant was suspended against conditions – until the verdict is final.

Prison sentences also for three co-defendants

Her three co-defendants received prison sentences of between two and a half and three years and three months. One of the men is also said to be a member of the criminal organization, and the other two were convicted of, among other things, supporting it. The accused between the ages of 28 and 37 were also accused of involvement in or aiding in dangerous bodily harm and property damage. They are said to have physically attacked right-wing extremists several times between 2018 and 2020.

Further information

The reporter Simon Ritter reports from the Schanzenviertel. ©screenshot

2 Min

The occasion is the conviction of the left-wing extremist Lina E. in Dresden. Reporter Simon Ritter reports from the Schanzenviertel.
2 Min

See also  Members from all walks of life attending the first session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee have reported to the conference and are ready for preparations - Xinhua English.news.cn
A woman covers her face with a file folder. © dpa Bildfunk

Lina E. is released for the time being despite a prison sentence of several years – until the verdict is final. More at tagesschau.de.
extern

A demonstration on Limmerstrasse in Hanover. © NDR Photo: Josy Wübben

350 activists gathered on Wednesday. 150 people were out and about in Göttingen. Serious riots in Bremen.
more

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 05/31/2023 | 22:00 O’clock

NDR Logo

You may also like

To make the future in Saaremaa!

Jota Jota starts his campaign for the Mayor...

Lottery dedicates raffle to World Biodiversity Day –...

Constriction that endangers the lives of residents in...

Ukraine news: several dead after rocket attack on...

Sevilla defeated Roma and became Europa League champion...

“That they comply with us, we cannot continue...

Study hard, establish ideals, sharpen character, increase skills,...

Psychology: This makes you likeable for other people...

El Salvador consolidates itself as the safest country...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy