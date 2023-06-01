Demonstration in Hamburg against prison sentence for Lina E. | > – News

Status: 06/01/2023 12:36 p.m In Hamburg and other German cities, left-wing autonomous groups took to the streets on Wednesday. Around 1,200 demonstrators gathered in the Schanzenviertel in the evening, leading to riots and riots. They protested against the prison sentences for Lina E. and three co-defendants. The four had previously been convicted in Dresden of attacking right-wing extremists.

Already at the beginning of the demo, protesters lit smoke pots and bengalos on their shoulder blades. The demonstrators, dressed in black and some masked, had spread out a purple banner in front of the Rote Flora with “Free Lina” written in white on it.

Riots after the official end of the demo

From the shoulder blade, the demo led to the new horse market and the Karolinenviertel. The police had to stop the demonstration train again and again because pyrotechnics burned down on the way. Shortly after 9 p.m., the organizer ended the protest on Marktstraße earlier than planned. There, some demonstrators set garbage cans on fire. On Feldstraße, the emergency services were thrown at with bottles and pyrotechnics. A protester is said to have kicked a cameraman. The journalist has filed a complaint. Police officer injured by pyrotechnics

Five arrests and two detentions were made after the attacks and bottle-throwing at the police. A policeman suffered a blast trauma from pyrotechnics, another was hit by a heavy projectile on the helmet and was taken to the hospital. A third police officer suffered a torn muscle fiber during an arrest. When it got dark, there was a riot in front of some restaurants on the Rückenblatt and on Susannenstrasse – there were construction site barriers and garbage cans.

Police with a large contingent and water cannon on site

The Hamburg police were on site with a large contingent. Water cannons, police buses and patrol cars were parked in the side streets around the Rote Flora. A total of around 620 police officers were on duty, including forces from Schleswig-Holstein.

AUDIO: Demonstration in the Schanze against imprisonment for Lina E. (1 min)

More than five years in prison for Lina E.

The state protection senate of the higher regional court in Dresden had on Wednesday four left-wing extremists sentenced to several years in prison. The judges imposed a prison sentence of five years and three months on 28-year-old Lina E. from Leipzig. They saw the student’s accusation of membership in a criminal organization as proven, partly in conjunction with dangerous bodily harm. Lina E. was released after two and a half years in custody. The arrest warrant was suspended against conditions – until the verdict is final.

Prison sentences also for three co-defendants

Her three co-defendants received prison sentences of between two and a half and three years and three months. One of the men is also said to be a member of the criminal organization, and the other two were convicted of, among other things, supporting it. The accused between the ages of 28 and 37 were also accused of involvement in or aiding in dangerous bodily harm and property damage. They are said to have physically attacked right-wing extremists several times between 2018 and 2020.