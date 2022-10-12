Medicine in Parma and Piacenza: over 250 between researchers, postgraduates and teachers at the “Research day”. To participate in the second edition of the appointment of young researchers, doctoral students, postgraduates and professors of the department of Medicine and Surgeryemployees of the University Hospital of Parma and of the Local Health Unit of Piacenza.

«The Research Commission of the Department of Medicine and Surgery has organized in recent years – explains the note from the University of Parma – a series of innovative initiatives aimed at promoting ever higher quality levels of research within the Department. A first result achieved in the direction of promoting an ever greater sharing of projects and technologies among the research groups of the Department was the establishment of an annual scientific event, the “Research Day”, organized in collaboration with the Company University Hospital (AOU) of Parma. After the first edition last year at the Castello di Rivalta, in recent days to the Masone Labyrinth therefore the second Research Day took place. It was a meeting point between various research groupswith exchanges of ideas and information on projects in progress, for the creation of new collaborations and for the continuous improvement of the quality of research ».

The meeting began with the greetings of the Vice Rector Paolo Martelli and the Vice Rector for Research Roberto Fornari, followed by the introduction of Ovidio Bussolati, Director of the Department of Medicine and Surgery and Carlo Ferrari, Coordinator of the Departmental Research Commission. During the day Massimo Fabi, General Manager of the University Hospital of Parma and Evelina CattadoriDirector of the Complex Operative Unit for Innovation and Research of the Piacenza AUS: the degree course in Medicine and Surgery in English has reached its second year in Piacenza.

«In order to particularly enhance the contribution of young people – specifies the note – the research groups have shared their research recent through oral presentations conducted by PhD students, postdocs, postgraduates and researchers from the University and the University Hospital. The 25 oral contributions were presented in five sessions that spanned the various research areas of the Department, including neuroscience, public health, development of approaches and technologies for the prevention, diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases. During the whole day it was possible to view over 50 posters representing the “identity card” of the laboratories and research groups present, which summarized methodological skills, work themes and projects in progress ».

At the end of the scientific program were awarded the prizes for the best presentations oral to Mauro Belluardo (social neuroscience), Benedetta Pellegrino (medical oncology), Silvia Ranzieri (occupational medicine and industrial toxicology), Erica Mariani (vascular surgery) and Lorenzo Bertolotti (diagnostic and interventional radiology). Furthermore, the Center of Excellence for Toxicology awarded an award in memory of Matteo Goldoni, professor of medical statistics who died prematurely last February, to Paolo Ossola (psychiatry) for the quality of the statistical methodology used in a recent scientific publication.