Madonna sells the mega villa with swimming pool, gym and cinema for over 20 million euros

Madonna in 2021 bought a luxury villa from The Weeknd. She resold it for several million over the price she paid.

Madonna has something in common with The Weeknd and no, it’s not about music or a new collaboration between artists (after the song Popular). The two shared the dwelling to some extent. The singer bought a house from her colleague in 2019: she bought her mega luxury villa for 19.3 million dollars (over 17 million euros). After a short time, she put it back on the market and now she has managed to resell it, even at a higher price.

Madonna sells house

Madonna has sold the villa of Hidden Hills, in California, the one purchased in 2021 by The Weeknd for over 17 million euros. There luxury residence It had been on the market for several months and caught the eye of one buyer in particular. It is a mega villa located north of Calabasas and west of the San Fernando Valley, which is spread over two floors.

Includes infinity pool, ten person spa, basketball court, barbeque, movie theatre, blue LED lit wine cellar, library and concert hall, yoga studio, gymnasium, huge garden. The towering redwoods surrounding the property protect its privacy. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in all. The sale was handled by Trevor Wright, one of the founders of The Beverly Hills Estates.

Finally, the most attractive proposal came from Korean billionaire Kim Hyoung-nyon. In 2022 he entered the Forbes list of the 50 richest people in Korea. Madonna has lowered the price from the $26 million originally requested. In the end the deal was closed for the sum of 23 million dollars (approx 20 million euros).